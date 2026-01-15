Under-19 World Cup 2026: Who is Indian seamer Henil Patel?

In a stunning display of fast bowling, Henil Patel decimated the USA batting line-up in India's 2026 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup opener. The right-arm seamer claimed an impressive five-wicket haul, helping India bowl out the USA for just 107 runs in 35.2 overs. Patel's exceptional performance included figures of 5/16 in seven overs, as he tore through the middle order of the American side.

Match details Patel's early strikes decimates USA Patel made an immediate impact in his first over, getting Amrinder Gill (1). Soon after, Deepesh Devendran dismissed Sahil Garg (16), which left the USA reeling at 29/2 in the first nine overs. Patel then dismissed captain Utkarsh Srivastava for a duck and wicket-keeper Arjun Mahesh (16) in the same over as the USA fell further behind at 35/4.

Bowling dominance Patel's relentless pursuit Patel then removed Sabrish Prasad (7) and Rishabh Shimpi (0) to complete his five-wicket haul. Despite Nitish Sudini's gritty resistance of 36 off 52 balls, the USA could not recover from Patel's onslaught and were bundled out for 107. Patel concluded his spell with remarkable figures of 5/16 in seven overs. He also bowled a maiden over.

