Under-19 World Cup 2026: Who is Indian seamer Henil Patel?
What's the story
In a stunning display of fast bowling, Henil Patel decimated the USA batting line-up in India's 2026 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup opener. The right-arm seamer claimed an impressive five-wicket haul, helping India bowl out the USA for just 107 runs in 35.2 overs. Patel's exceptional performance included figures of 5/16 in seven overs, as he tore through the middle order of the American side.
Match details
Patel's early strikes decimates USA
Patel made an immediate impact in his first over, getting Amrinder Gill (1). Soon after, Deepesh Devendran dismissed Sahil Garg (16), which left the USA reeling at 29/2 in the first nine overs. Patel then dismissed captain Utkarsh Srivastava for a duck and wicket-keeper Arjun Mahesh (16) in the same over as the USA fell further behind at 35/4.
Bowling dominance
Patel's relentless pursuit
Patel then removed Sabrish Prasad (7) and Rishabh Shimpi (0) to complete his five-wicket haul. Despite Nitish Sudini's gritty resistance of 36 off 52 balls, the USA could not recover from Patel's onslaught and were bundled out for 107. Patel concluded his spell with remarkable figures of 5/16 in seven overs. He also bowled a maiden over.
Career path
A look at his cricketing journey
Born on February 28, 2007, in Valsad, Gujarat, Patel was introduced to cricket by his father at a young age. After making a mark in local tournaments, he caught the eye of the Gujarat Under-19 selectors. So far, Patel has played three Youth Tests and 12 Youth ODIs, taking a total of 28 wickets. He also represented India in last month's Under-19 Asia Cup, where he took five wickets in four matches.