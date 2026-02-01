Under-19 World Cup 2026: India, Pakistan skip customary handshake again

The much-anticipated Super Six Group 2 clash between India and Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup saw both captains avoid the customary handshake. Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre and his Pakistani counterpart Farhan Yousaf completed the toss proceedings without exchanging pleasantries. The handshake snub during the India-Pakistan games has been common since last year's T20 Asia Cup.

Pattern No handshakes in India-Pakistan games The handshake snub during the 2025 T20 Asia Cup was led by India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. He deliberately skipped shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha. This was done as a mark of respect for the victims of the April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. After winning the final against Pakistan, the Men in Blue refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.

Tensions Hostilities between India and Pakistan The two countries have been at loggerheads since the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack. While India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks. Amid the political tensions, the two sides have already met at the Men's Asia Cup, the Rising Stars Asia Cup, the Women's World Cup, the Under-19 Asia Cup, and the U-19 World Cup. The senior men's Asia Cup saw champions India refuse to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

