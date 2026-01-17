U19 WC: Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines vs Bangladesh, scripts this record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi , the 14-year-old Indian sensation, has made history by becoming the first batter to hammer a half-century in an ICC Under-19 World Cup match before turning 15. The left-handed batsman from Samastipur in Bihar achieved this feat during India's second Group A match against Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday. He scored an impressive 72 runs off 67 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes along the way.

Milestone achievement Suryavanshi's record-breaking innings Suryavanshi, who is associated with Rajasthan Royals, reached his half-century in just 30 balls. He brought up the milestone by taking a single on the sixth ball of the 13th over. The young cricketer also shared a partnership of 62 runs off 99 balls for India's fourth wicket with Abhigyan Kundu. However, his innings came to an end when Iqbal Hossain Emon bowled him, and Al Fahad caught him while trying to play a big shot.

Previous performance Suryavanshi's previous U19 World Cup match In India's first Group A match of the U19 World Cup 2026 against the USA, Suryavanshi had a disappointing outing with the bat. He opened the innings with Ayush Mhatre but could only manage to score two runs off four balls in a rain-hit game that India won by six wickets. Despite his lackluster performance in that match, he made history by becoming the youngest cricketer (14 years, 294 days) to play a U19 World Cup match.

