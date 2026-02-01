US cricketer Isani Vaghela suspended from bowling in international cricket
What's the story
Isani Vaghela, a seam bowler from the United States, has been suspended from bowling in international cricket. The decision was taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after its Event Panel confirmed that Vaghela has an illegal bowling action. The suspension came into effect following a report filed by match officials after her team's game against Ireland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026 in Nepal.
Review process
Suspension until re-assessment
The ICC's Event Panel reviewed footage from Vaghela's bowling action in her subsequent match. They concluded that she uses an illegal bowling action, which led to the suspension under Article 6.7 of the regulations. The suspension will remain in place until Vaghela submits to a re-assessment of her bowling action, which confirms that she can bowl without using an illegal bowling action.
Information
USA lose to Ireland
The USA lost to Ireland in their latest Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier. Isani Vaghela went wicketless and conceded 41 runs in four overs, with Ireland winning by 16 runs. She also scored a run-a-ball 5.