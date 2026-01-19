Usain Bolt hints at Olympic comeback, but not in athletics

Usain Bolt ﻿, the legendary Jamaican sprinter, has hinted at a possible return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. However, this time, his interest lies in another sport - cricket. The sport is set to return to the Olympics after 128 years. Bolt, who bagged eight Olympic gold medals, retired from athletics in 2017. He was also one of the brand ambassadors of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Cricket passion Cricketing aspirations and early influences Bolt, who grew up in a cricket-loving Caribbean, was once an aspiring fast bowler. He later became the most prolific sprinter in history. Speaking to Esquire magazine, Bolt said he would be ready if Jamaican cricket authorities called him for the upcoming Olympics: "I am happily retired from professional sport. I haven't played cricket in a long time, but if they call, I will be ready!"

Athletic achievements Bolt's illustrious athletic career Bolt is the most celebrated sprinter of all time, having secured eight Olympic and 11 World Championship gold medals. He had won the 100m and 200m titles at three successive Olympic editions - Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio de Janeiro 2016. Bolt holds the men's 100-meter world record of 9.58 seconds, which he clocked during the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Bolt also holds the current men's 100m world record at the Olympics (9.63 seconds - 2012 London final).

