IPL 2026: Vaibhav Arora keen to learn from Tim Southee

Ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Vaibhav Arora is keen on improving his skills. The 28-year-old has expressed his desire to learn from New Zealand's veteran speedster Tim Southee , who has joined KKR as a bowling coach for the upcoming season. Arora made his KKR debut in 2023 and has taken 36 wickets ever since. He was retained by the Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Career highlights Arora's role in KKR's title run Arora was instrumental in KKR's title-winning run in IPL 2024, picking up 11 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 25.09. As the team prepares for the new season, Arora has been working hard at the training camp to hone different aspects of his bowling. He said, "Overall, the preparation is solid. We're playing practice matches and also honing our variations in the nets," said Arora, according to a KKR's press release.

Learning opportunity Excitement over working with Southee again Arora is looking forward to working with Southee, who has joined KKR as bowling coach. The former New Zealand skipper has a whopping 776 international wickets, the most for the Kiwis. Notably, Southee played his final IPL season with KKR (2023). This was Arora's maiden season at the KKR camp. "Southee is a legend with tons of experience. We have been teammates with KKR before in 2023, and I learned a lot from him," said Arora.

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Career A look at his T20 career Arora worked his fingers to the bone to enter the IPL. He was a net bowler for Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. KKR picked Arora in the IPL 2021 auction, but he did not get an opportunity to play for them. The pacer was finally signed by PBKS for ₹2 crore for the 2022 season. However, PBKS released him after giving him five games. KKR once again signed him for 2023, and he has been their mainstay pacer ever since.

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