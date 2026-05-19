Vaibhav Sooryavanshi tumbles records with fiery 93 versus LSG: Stats 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the wonder boy of Rajasthan Royals, narrowly missed out on his third hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The 15-year-old sensation put up a stunning batting display against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing a massive 221, RR were powered by Sooryavanshi's 93 at the top. The southpaw also went past 50 sixes in IPL 2026.

Knock A sensational hand from Sooryavanshi Chasing 221 for victory, RR were off to the perfect start with stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) adding 75 runs with Sooryavanshi. The latter found another potent partner in Dhruv Jurel, as the two added 105 runs for the second wicket. Sooryavanshi was the aggressor as Jurel played second fiddle. The former eventually fell to Mohsin Khan.

Orange Cap Most runs in the season Sooryavanshi hit 10 sixes and seven fours in his blazing knock of 93 from just 38 balls. This knock took his IPL 2026 tally to 579 runs from 13 games at 44.54. He is now the Orange Cap holder, going past Mitchell Marsh's tally of 563 runs. Sooryavanshi also owns the best strike rate for any batter this season (236.33).

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Elite list Sooryavanshi joins this list During his stay, Sooryavanshi became the first Indian to hammer 50 sixes in an IPL season (now 53). West Indies legends Chris Gayle (59 in 2012 & 51 in 2013) and Andre Russell (52 in 2019) are the other two players to have achieved the feat. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi now has four 50-plus scores in IPL 2026 (100: 1).

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