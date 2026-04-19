Varun Chakravarthy completes 200 T20 wickets with three-fer versus RR 

Star Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy has completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Chakravarthy reached the landmark playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 affair against Rajasthan Royals at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The KKR spinner attained the feat with his first wicket of the match. One of the most prolific mystery spinners, Chakravarthy went on to take a majestic three-wicket haul.

Spell A brilliant three-fer for Chakravarthy Chakravarthy, who looked out of touch lately, unleashed his best against RR. He broke an 81-run opening stand by trapping the dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for 46. In his following over, the spinner dismissed another in-form batter, Dhruv Jurel, for 5. RR skipper Riyan Parag (12) was Chakravarthy's final victim as RR were restricted to 155/9 batting first. Chakravarthy finished with 3/14 from four overs.

Numbers A look at his numbers As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy raced to 200 T20 wickets (now 202) in his 155th match. The KKR mystery spinner has a brilliant average of 21.5 and a sub-7.7 economy rate. His tally includes 3 fifers and 2 four-wicket hauls. Notably, Chakravarthy made his T20 debut in IPL 2019, for Punjab Kings against KKR at Eden Gardens. He bagged his maiden wicket in that match.

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IPL 100 IPL wickets for KKR Chakravarthy has emerged as a potent spinner in the IPL. Earlier in the season, he became the third player with 100 IPL wickets for KKR, joining Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. The spinner played a solitary match for PBKS in 2019 before moving to KKR. Notably, Chakravarthy is one of only three players with a five-wicket haul for KKR in the IPL (4W: 1).

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IPL Here are his overall IPL numbers Coming to his overall IPL stats, Chakravarthy has raced to 105 wickets from 89 matches at an average of 24.17. His economy rate is 7.65. In the ongoing season, he has claimed five wickets from as many matches at 30.60. Against RR, he has completed 16 wickets from 11 matches at a stunning economy of 6.7.