Varun Chakravarthy recalls panic attacks during early IPL days

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has opened up about the mental health challenges he faced in his early Indian Premier League (IPL) career. In a candid conversation with content creator Sahiba Bali, Chakravarthy revealed that he suffered panic attacks almost every night during his first two seasons in the league. The mystery spinner shared these personal experiences to shed light on the pressure and uncertainty he faced before finding stability in professional cricket.

Career challenges Late debut in IPL adds to pressure Unlike many cricketers who join professional leagues in their early twenties, Chakravarthy made his IPL debut at 28. He said this late entry added to the pressure and uncertainty of career stability. "This happened because there was nothing left in my life at that time," he explained. "I was already 28 when I got selected for the IPL for the first time." "I used to get panic attacks every night in my first two years in the IPL," Chakravarthy added.

Personal battles Desire to get married but no financial security Before finding success in cricket, Chakravarthy had tried his luck in other fields such as films. However, that attempt was unsuccessful. He also spoke about his desire to get married but being held back by financial insecurity and lack of job security. "I also wanted to get married, but I had no money, no job, and nothing of my own," he said.

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Reality check Chakravarthy challenges glamorization of professional cricket Chakravarthy also challenged the glamorization of professional cricket, saying that only 5% of a cricketer's life is easy and glamorous. "The remaining 95% struggle their entire lives," he said. His candidness highlights the mental health struggles that professional athletes face, especially those who are trying to make a name for themselves later in their careers.

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