Afghanistan vs India T20Is: Who will replace injured Varun Chakravarthy?
What's the story
India's star spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan due to injury. The news comes ahead of the second match of the three-T20I series. Chakravarthy delivered an impressive performance in the opener on Sunday, taking one wicket for just 16 runs. However, his participation in future matches has now been cut short due to a fresh side strain sustained after Sunday's game.
Injury woes
Chakravarthy's injury woes continue
Chakravarthy has been plagued by injuries in recent times, which have been frustrating for him.
He had just recovered from a Grade 2 left hamstring injury suffered during the England T20I series, which forced him to miss the rest of that series and the Zimbabwe tour.
After rehabilitation, he returned against Afghanistan in the first T20I on Sunday but suffered a fresh side strain after the game, leading to his exclusion from future matches.
Mainstay
India's first-choice T20I spinner
Chakravarthy had also suffered a hairline fracture in his foot and a hand injury during the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2026 IPL season.
So far this year, he has taken 20 wickets in 16 T20Is at an average of 24.15 with best figures of 3/7.
Chakravarthy has been India's first-choice T20I spinner, taking 75 wickets from 49 games at 17.34.
Replacement
What about his replacement?
The Indian management is likely to pick Ravi Bishnoi as Chakravarthy's replacement in the Playing XI for the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan.
Washington Sundar is also a viable option as he can provide both bowling and batting depth.
However, his fitness will be a concern, and India already have Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy as all-rounders in the XI.
This makes Bishnoi a like-for-like replacement.