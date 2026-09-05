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US Open: Williams sisters bow out in nail-biter doubles thriller
Williams sisters knocked out of US Open

US Open: Williams sisters bow out in nail-biter doubles thriller

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 05, 2026
03:33 pm
What's the story

Serena and Venus Williams's much-anticipated return to the US Open doubles ended in heartbreak as they were knocked out by Australia's Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching of Chinese Taipei. The match was a nail-biter, with the sisters losing 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (10-7). This was their first appearance at the tournament since 2022 and a stunning comeback after nearly three decades since they first clinched the title.

Match details

Williams sisters' thrilling comeback ends in heartbreak

The Williams sisters, who were given a wild card for their return, received rapturous applause from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

They started strong, leading 5-0 in the deciding set tie-breaker.

However, Serena's serve faltered at a crucial moment, allowing Joint and Chan to clinch the match.

This was Serena's second defeat against Joint this summer after losing to her in three sets at Wimbledon during Serena's singles return.

Career highlights

The legacy of the Williams sisters

The Williams sisters have been a dominant force in women's doubles.

Together, they have won 30 Grand Slam singles titles, including 12 at Wimbledon.

The sisters captured 14 major women's doubles championships as an undefeated pair in Grand Slam finals.

The duo last played together at the 2022 US Open, which was Serena's farewell tournament before she moved away from the sport.

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Return

Serena's much-awaited return

It is worth noting that Serena recently returned to the sport after announcing it through a social media post.

The 44-year-old legend teamed up with rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko for the Queen's doubles event.

Despite her long absence, Williams proved she still has her signature power by serving at speeds of up to 193kph.

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Information

Two doubles titles at US Open 

As a pair, the Williams sisters won two women's doubles titles at the US Open (1999 and 2009). Their tally of six such titles in Wimbledon is the most for any pair (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2016). The women's doubles event at the Australian Open saw them prevail four times (2001, 2003, 2009, and 2010). Their remaining two titles came at the French Open (1999 and 2010).

Stats 

Here are the match stats 

The Williams sisters served two aces in the match while their opponent only managed one.

However, the former were also way ahead in terms of double faults (10-3).

Venus and Serena had a win percentage of 68 on their first serve and 51 on the second one.

The sisters overall finished the game with 121 points, seven less than the Australian duo's tally.

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