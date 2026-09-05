US Open: Williams sisters bow out in nail-biter doubles thriller

The Williams sisters, who were given a wild card for their return, received rapturous applause from a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

They started strong, leading 5-0 in the deciding set tie-breaker.

However, Serena's serve faltered at a crucial moment, allowing Joint and Chan to clinch the match.

This was Serena's second defeat against Joint this summer after losing to her in three sets at Wimbledon during Serena's singles return.