VHT: Destructive Hardik Pandya scores maiden List A century

Match impact

Pandya's innings propels Baroda to 300 runs

Pandya came in to bat at number seven when Baroda were struggling at 71/5 in the 20th over. He took his time and reached his half-century in 44 balls. However, he changed gears quickly and reached his century in the next 24 balls. Notably, he hit five straight sixes and a four in the 39th over to go from 66* to 100*. Parth Rekhade was the bowler on the receiving end.