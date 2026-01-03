VHT: Destructive Hardik Pandya scores maiden List A century
What's the story
Dashing Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has scored his maiden List A century during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match was played between Baroda and Vidarbha at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. Pandya, who played a stunning knock while batting at seven, achieved this milestone off just 68 balls. It was truly a destructive knock to say the least.
Match impact
Pandya's innings propels Baroda to 300 runs
Pandya came in to bat at number seven when Baroda were struggling at 71/5 in the 20th over. He took his time and reached his half-century in 44 balls. However, he changed gears quickly and reached his century in the next 24 balls. Notably, he hit five straight sixes and a four in the 39th over to go from 66* to 100*. Parth Rekhade was the bowler on the receiving end.
Career highlights
Pandya's List A career and previous best
This was Pandya's first game for Baroda this season. Overall, he has played a total of 119 List A matches, including 94 ODIs for India. His previous best score was 92 not out against Australia in Canberra back in 2020. With his latest knock, Pandya has raced past 2,350 List A runs at an average of 30-plus. His strike rate is 106-plus (50s: 13). The pacer also owns 110 wickets in the format at 35.76.