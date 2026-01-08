VHT: Jitesh Sharma makes statement with quickire 73 against Chandigarh
What's the story
Baroda batter Jitesh Sharma finally made a statement with an explosive innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition. He hammered a 33-ball 73, powering Baroda to 391 against Chandigarh in Rajkot. Jitesh's blitz came after Hardik Pandya lifted Baroda with a quickfire half-century. The former propelled the side past 300 along with Priyanshu Moliya. Here are the key stats.
Batting blitz
Jitesh's blistering knock decimates Chandigarh
Baroda faced an early setback after electing to bat first, being reduced to 11/2. However, Priyanshu Moliya took charge with a quick hundred and stitched an 80-run stand with Vishnu Solanki. Hardik Pandya then chipped in with a 31-ball 75. After his dismissal, Jitesh shared a 108-run stand off just 56 balls with Priyanshu. The former departed after hammering 8 fours and 4 sixes.
Information
Jitesh bounces back
Jitesh finally broke the shackles after recording scores of 2, 0, 9, and 8 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was earlier left out of India's squad for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
Information
A look at his stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Jitesh raced past 1,600 runs in List A cricket. In 61 encounters, the right-handed batter has an average of 30-plus. The acclaimed finisher has smashed 9 half-centuries and 2 tons in the format.