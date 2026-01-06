Mohammed Siraj stars with four-fer ahead of New Zealand ODIs

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj put on a stellar performance in Hyderabad's 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal on Tuesday. Siraj was the standout player as he helped Hyderabad claim a whopping 107-run victory with his four-wicket haul. The match saw Aman Rao Perala score a double-century and Rahul Gahlaut contribute with a half-century, taking Hyderabad to an impressive total of 352/5 in their allotted overs. Siraj later delivered a fine opening spell for Hyderabad.

Opening spell Fiery opening spell In response to Hyderabad's massive total, Bengal struggled to get off the blocks as Siraj opened with a fiery spell. He first got rid of Sumit Nag in the third over and then claimed the big wicket of in-form Abhimanyu Easwaran (15) in the fifth over. Siraj then sent Sudip Gharami back on the very next delivery, leaving Bengal reeling at 38/3.

Finish Siraj's relentless attack dismantles Bengal Despite Siraj's early onslaught, Bengal found some stability with Anustup Majumdar and Shahbaz Ahmed. The duo took Bengal past 100. However, Majumdar fell a few overs after completing his half-century, ending a 97-run stand and leaving Bengal at 147/5. Even as wickets kept falling from one end regularly, Shahbaz continued to score runs. Siraj picked up his fourth wicket of the day, dismissing Rohit Kumar. He finished his 10-over spell with impressive figures of 4/58.