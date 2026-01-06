Rinku Singh averages 123-plus in 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Stats

Indian batter Rinku Singh continues his blazing run in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy . Rinku recorded another 50-plus score, this time against Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot. He led Uttar Pradesh from the front, scoring a 30-ball 57*, before retiring hurt. His counter-attacking knock powered UP to 339/5 in 50 overs. Notably, Rinku averages 123-plus in the ongoing 50-over tournament.

Knock Rinku aces another finish Rinku came to the middle in the 41st over, with Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami taking UP past 240 in phases. The UP skipper launched a fitting counter-attack and took the side past 300 despite Priyam Garg departing early. Rinku's 30-ball 57* was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. However, he retired hurt toward the end.

Stats Fourth 50-plus score in six matches As mentioned, Rinku has been in sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In six matches, he has hammered 371 runs at an incredible average of 123.66. His tally includes a staggering strike rate of 145.49. Rinku's scores in the tournament read 67 vs Hyderabad, 106* vs Chandigarh, 63 vs Baroda, 37* vs Assam, 41 vs J&k, and 57* vs Vidarbha.