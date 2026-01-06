Rinku Singh averages 123-plus in 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Stats
What's the story
Indian batter Rinku Singh continues his blazing run in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rinku recorded another 50-plus score, this time against Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot. He led Uttar Pradesh from the front, scoring a 30-ball 57*, before retiring hurt. His counter-attacking knock powered UP to 339/5 in 50 overs. Notably, Rinku averages 123-plus in the ongoing 50-over tournament.
Knock
Rinku aces another finish
Rinku came to the middle in the 41st over, with Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Goswami taking UP past 240 in phases. The UP skipper launched a fitting counter-attack and took the side past 300 despite Priyam Garg departing early. Rinku's 30-ball 57* was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. However, he retired hurt toward the end.
Stats
Fourth 50-plus score in six matches
As mentioned, Rinku has been in sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. In six matches, he has hammered 371 runs at an incredible average of 123.66. His tally includes a staggering strike rate of 145.49. Rinku's scores in the tournament read 67 vs Hyderabad, 106* vs Chandigarh, 63 vs Baroda, 37* vs Assam, 41 vs J&k, and 57* vs Vidarbha.
Information
Stellar List A numbers
Rinku, who was recently picked in India's squad for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, now has 2,368 runs from 68 List A encounters at an average of over 50. This was his 21st half-century in addition to two tons in the format.