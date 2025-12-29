Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani shine against Chhattisgarh

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur ripped Chhattisgarh's top order apart in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter. Leading Mumbai, Thakur took four quick wickets in his riveting opening spell at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. His exploits left Chhattisgarh reeling at 10/4 in 4.2 overs. Shams Mulani later took a five-wicket haul as they perished for 142 in 38.1 overs. Here are the key stats.

Thakur Thakur makes top order pay Thakur was on the money after he elected to field. He dismissed opener Anuj Tiwary (0) and Mayank Verma (3) in the first over itself. Thakur's next over produced the wicket of Ashutosh Singh (6). The Mumbai pacer continued his exploits in his following over, dismissing Sanjeet Desai. While Chhattisgarh were down to 10/4, Thakur finished with figures of 5-1-13-4.

Mulani Mulani cleans up middle order Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, who was introduced as a third-change bowler, later cleaned up Chhattisgarh's middle and lower order. From 10/4, Ajay Mandal and Amandeep Khare took the side past 100. Mulani broke the partnership, dismissing Ajay Mandal (46). He then got rid of Aditya Sarwate, Mohit Raut, Harsh Yadav, and Sourabh Majumdar to complete his fifer. Mulani conceded 31 runs in 9.1 overs.

Stats Career-best figures for Thakur According to ESPNcricinfo, Thakur recorded his 10th four-wicket haul in List A cricket. He also registered his career-best figures in the format. The right-arm seamer owns 188 wickets from 121 List A games at an average of 26-plus. Notably, 65 of his wickets have come in 47 ODIs for Team India. He owns 3 four-fers in ODI cricket.