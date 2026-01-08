VHT: Venkatesh Iyer leads MP to victory against Karnataka
What's the story
Star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer starred in Madhya Pradesh's seven-wicket win over Karnataka in the 20225/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter in Ahmedabad. Iyer led from the front with an unbeaten 65 (33), helping MP chase down 208 runs in just 23.2 overs. He added two 50-plus stands with Akshat Raghuwanshi and Tripuresh Singh, respectively. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Iyer plays a captain's knock
Karnataka had a fine start to the chase, with openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri adding 78 runs. While the duo departed in back-to-back overs thereafter, Iyer and Akshat Raghuwanshi took Karnataka past 130. The following dismissal of Raghuwanshi didn't affect Karnataka, who were powered by Iyer's 33-ball 65. His knock was laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.
Stats
Iyer bounces back in VHT
After a string of low scores, Venkatesh Iyer finally made a statement with his first 50-plus score of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has raced to 1,679 runs from 59 List A matches at an average of 36.50. This was his fifth half-century in addition to 4 tons. Iyer has a strike rate of 100.29 in the format.