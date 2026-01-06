Hyderabad's Aman Rao slams stunning VHT double-century against Bengal: Stats 

Milestones

Rao's innings breaks multiple records

Hyderabad were off to a stellar start with Rao and Gahlaut Rahul Singh (65) The former further dominated 70-plus stands with his skipper Tilak Varma (34) and Pragnay Reddy (22). Rao went on to record the highest score by a Hyderabad batter in List A cricket. Notably, he smashed Test pacer Akash Deep for two sixes in the final three balls to complete his double-hundred. It is also the ninth double hundred ever scored in VHT history.