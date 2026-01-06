Hyderabad's Aman Rao slams stunning VHT double-century against Bengal: Stats
Hyderabad opener Aman Rao scored a brilliant double century against Bengal in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match was played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. The 21-year-old reached his double hundred with a six off the last ball of the first innings, bringing his total runs to 200 from 154 balls faced. His stunning knock was laced with 12 fours and 13 sixes. His performance helped Hyderabad post an impressive total of 352/5 batting first.
Hyderabad were off to a stellar start with Rao and Gahlaut Rahul Singh (65) The former further dominated 70-plus stands with his skipper Tilak Varma (34) and Pragnay Reddy (22). Rao went on to record the highest score by a Hyderabad batter in List A cricket. Notably, he smashed Test pacer Akash Deep for two sixes in the final three balls to complete his double-hundred. It is also the ninth double hundred ever scored in VHT history.
This was Rao's first century in senior cricket. The batter played this stunning knock in just his third List A game. He has also played 11 T20 matches. Notably, the batting prodigy was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction, marking a major milestone in his budding career as a professional cricketer.