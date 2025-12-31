Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bengal pace trio decimate J&K

Bengal bowled Jammu & Kashmir out for 63 in 20.4 overs in their 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy Group B encounter at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot. The J&K pace trio of Mohammed Shami , Akash Deep, and Mukesh Kumar ran through the batting line-up. While Shami shone with two wickets, Akash and Mukesh scalped four wickets each. Here are the key stats.

Start Bengal take four wickets in first powerplay Shami started the proceedings after Bengal elected to field. He dismissed Qamran Iqbal on the match's second ball. Akash Deep trapped Murugan Ashwin in front in the very next. Shami gave Bengal another breakthrough in the form of Yawer Hassan, bringing J&K down to 8/3. Shubham Khajuria, who somehow took J&K to the 20-run mark, became Mukesh's first victim in the 10th over.

Wickets J&K face middle-order collapse After the 10-over mark, Akash knocked over Abdul Samad, who could have rescued J&K. Mukesh then took three wickets in quick succession in the form of Rydham Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, and Auqib Nabi. J&K skipper Paras Dogra, who came in at No. 5, held his end amid the mayhem. However, he was Bengal's final victim as his side perished for 63.

Shami Will Shami return to international cricket? Shami once again proved his mettle by taking 2/14 in six overs against J&K. This takes his total wicket tally in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy to eight. The right-arm pacer has been knocking on the doors of Team India. It remains to be seen if he will return to international cricket. He last played for India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.