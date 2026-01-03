VHT: Tilak Varma hammers his sixth List A hundred
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma scored a blistering century in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chandigarh in Rajkot. This was his maiden game in the season, and the southpaw did not miss out. Varma's explosive innings came just ahead of India's ODI series against New Zealand, making his performance even more significant. Here are further details.
A fine hand from Varma
Captain Varma came in at number three with the scorecard reading 25/1. He took the innings forward with a 114-run partnership with Abhirath Reddy for the third wicket. Varma shifted gears after getting settled as he smoked six fours and three sixes en route to his 118-ball 109. His brilliance meant Hyderabad finished at 286/9 while batting first.
Career stats
A look at Varma's List A career
With his latest ton, Varma has now raced to 1,833 runs across 46 List A games at an average of 45-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally now includes six centuries and 10 half-centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 156. This impressive record further bolsters his case for selection in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11.