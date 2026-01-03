VHT: Tilak Varma hammers his sixth List A hundred

Captain Varma came in at number three with the scorecard reading 25/1. He took the innings forward with a 114-run partnership with Abhirath Reddy for the third wicket. Varma shifted gears after getting settled as he smoked six fours and three sixes en route to his 118-ball 109. His brilliance meant Hyderabad finished at 286/9 while batting first.

Career stats

A look at Varma's List A career

With his latest ton, Varma has now raced to 1,833 runs across 46 List A games at an average of 45-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally now includes six centuries and 10 half-centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 156. This impressive record further bolsters his case for selection in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11.