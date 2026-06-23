Virat Kohli clears fitness assessment ahead of England ODIs: Report

Injury recovery

Kohli's inclusion in squad was uncertain

Kohli's inclusion in the squad was uncertain when it was announced, as he was returning from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Afghanistan series. Despite the uncertainty, he was named in the 15-member squad for England ODIs by the BCCI on Sunday. According to Sports Tak, Kohli has made a good recovery and is likely to receive the final green signal by Tuesday or Wednesday. This would make him available for selection in the England ODIs.