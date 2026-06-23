Virat Kohli clears fitness assessment ahead of England ODIs: Report
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has reportedly cleared a major fitness assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The test was conducted on Monday, June 22, and Kohli passed it without any major concerns. His successful assessment makes him likely to be available for India's upcoming three-match ODI series against England, starting July 14.
Injury recovery
Kohli's inclusion in squad was uncertain
Kohli's inclusion in the squad was uncertain when it was announced, as he was returning from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Afghanistan series. Despite the uncertainty, he was named in the 15-member squad for England ODIs by the BCCI on Sunday. According to Sports Tak, Kohli has made a good recovery and is likely to receive the final green signal by Tuesday or Wednesday. This would make him available for selection in the England ODIs.
Role
Crucial rule in Team India
Kohli, who now plays only the 50-over format for India after retiring from Tests and T20Is, had suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2026. Now that his fitness assessment is complete, fans are hopeful of seeing him back in action against England. Kohli's return is seen as a major boost for the Shubman Gill-led side, with every game seen as preparation for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
Information
India's ODI squad for England series
ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Gurnoor Brar.