Shubman Gill has right intensity to lead India: Virat Kohli
What's the story
Indian cricketing stalwart Virat Kohli has endorsed Shubman Gill as the current Test and ODI skipper for the national team. In an interview with JioStar ahead of India's first ODI against West Indies on Sunday, Kohli said that while Gill is still new to his role in Test and ODI formats, he has the right perspective and intensity needed to lead the Indian team.
Leadership qualities
Gill, the captain, is still learning: Kohli
Kohli acknowledged that Gill, as a captain, is still learning but has a clear understanding of his role.
He said, "Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team."
Kohli also praised Gill for his clear plans regarding field operations.
Growth potential
Experience will help Gill grow as a leader
Kohli stressed on the importance of gaining experience and understanding situations better in a leadership role.
He said, "Of course, with more experience and understanding situations, the kind of calls you take are things that he will keep working on and improving."
Notably, Gill has been on a roll after becoming India's Test and ODI skipper. His 1,150 runs while leading in Tests have come at a stunning average of 71.87.
Gill averages
Personal growth
Kohli opens up on his transformation as a one-format player
Kohli, who is on a roll in his last 10 ODIs with three centuries and four fifties, spoke about his transformation as a one-format player.
He said that he has been playing freely without worrying about people's expectations from him.
"What has changed is, firstly, I promised myself that I am going to play more freely," Kohli said while explaining his new approach to batting.