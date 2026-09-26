2027 will be last World Cup I'll play: Virat Kohli
What's the story
Indian cricketing stalwart Virat Kohli has confirmed that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will be his last ODI World Cup for India. The former captain made the announcement during an interview with JioStar, where he also spoke about the unique challenges of playing in foreign conditions and maintaining high intensity throughout a tournament. "For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation," said Kohli.
Career highlights
Kohli's impressive World Cup record
Kohli has played four ODI World Cups in his career, winning the coveted trophy once in 2011.
The upcoming gala event will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 4 to November 21, 2027.
Kohli's ODI World Cup record is impressive, with 37 matches under his belt and 1,795 runs at an average of nearly 60.
He has scored five centuries and 12 fifties in these tournaments, with a highest score of 117.
Determination
Willing to do whatever it takes: Kohli
Kohli, who has been a linchpin in India's ODI team for over a decade, said he is willing to do whatever it takes to help India win the World Cup.
"Of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," said the 37-year-old cricketer.
India are currently gearing up for 50-over cricket with an ODI series against West Indies as part of their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.
Career
Second-most runs in ODIs
As per Cricinfo, Kohli has scored 14,941 runs from 302 innings at an average of 58.59 in ODIs.
Sachin Tendulkar, who bowed out with 18,426 runs, is the only batter with more runs in this format.
Kohli's tally of 54 ODI tons is the most for any batter (50s: 76). Having played 130 home ODIs so far, Kohli has hammered 6,867 runs at a stunning average of 62.42.