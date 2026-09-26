2027 will be last World Cup I'll play: Virat Kohli 

Kohli has played four ODI World Cups in his career, winning the coveted trophy once in 2011.

The upcoming gala event will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia from October 4 to November 21, 2027.

Kohli's ODI World Cup record is impressive, with 37 matches under his belt and 1,795 runs at an average of nearly 60.

He has scored five centuries and 12 fifties in these tournaments, with a highest score of 117.