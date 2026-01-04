15,000 runs, 60 List-A tons: Virat Kohli eyes these feats

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli returned to his best in 2025. Apart from claiming the Indian Premier League and the ICC Champions Trophy titles, Kohli shattered several records in ODIs. The 37-year-old scored two centuries against South Africa at the end of the year. He was adjudged the Player of the Series. With this incredible form, Kohli could achieve several milestones in 2026.

Internationals Kohli eyes 28,000 international runs Kohli, the modern-day master, is closing in on 28,000 international runs. He could unlock the achievement in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. As of now, Kohli owns 27,975 runs from 556 internationals at 52.58. He will be the third batsman in the world to achieve this feat, joining the great Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) and Kumar Sangakkara (28,016).

ODIs Kohli closing in on 15,000 ODI runs Kohli also has an opportunity to touch the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket. The Indian batter, who now plays only one format, has tallied 14,557 runs from 308 ODIs at an incredible average of 58.46. He is only behind Tendulkar in terms of runs (18,426). With more than 10 ODIs scheduled in 2026, Kohli looks poised to complete 15,000 ODI runs.

Information List A centuries Kohli already has the most centuries in ODI cricket (53). The impending series will allow him to surpass Tendulkar in terms of List A tons. The latter tops this tally with 60 centuries. Meanwhile, Kohli currently owns 58 hundreds.

IPL Will Kohli complete 9,000 IPL runs this year? Like 2025, Kohli will have a chance to make history in IPL 2026. He needs just 339 more to reach 9,000 runs in the tournament. So far, Kohli has scored 8,661 runs in 259 innings, making him the highest run-scorer in IPL history. Rohit Sharma is second with 7,046 runs. Kohli has played only for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.