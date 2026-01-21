Daryl Mitchell dethrones Virat Kohli as top-ranked ODI batter: Details 

Virat Kohli has lost his top position in the ICC ODI rankings to New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell . The change comes after India's recent 1-2 series defeat against New Zealand. Kohli had reclaimed the No. 1 spot last week, following a string of impressive performances in ODIs. However, Mitchell was just a rating point behind him and has now overtaken him in the latest update.

Player of the Series Mitchell's stellar performance in historic series win Mitchell was instrumental in New Zealand's first-ever ODI series victory on Indian soil in 37 years. He was named Player of the Series after scoring a whopping 352 runs in three innings at an average of 176. His stellar performance included two centuries and one half-century, making him the third-highest run-scorer in a three-match bilateral ODI series. While Mitchell has raced to 845 rating points, Kohli stands at 795 points.

Ranking drop Rohit Sharma also drops in rankings Along with Kohli, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has also seen a dip in the rankings. His performance in the New Zealand series was disappointing as he managed to score only 61 runs in three innings. Rohit has now dropped down to the fourth spot, followed by Shubman Gill (5th). This was after failing to convert his starts into bigger scores. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who scored a hundred in the second game, is now the 10th-ranked batter.

