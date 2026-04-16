'Still not 100% fit': Virat Kohli after LSG match

Virat Kohli , the star batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , has admitted that he is still not fully fit. This comes despite his stellar performance in RCB's five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. The match was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where Kohli scored an impressive 49 runs off just 34 balls during RCB's chase of a modest target of 147 runs.

Fitness revelation Not fully fit yet, admits Kohli In the post-match interview on JioHotstar, Kohli admitted that he was feeling "much better than the last game," but still not at his best. He said, "I'm still not 100%. I was sore last game. I was under the weather for the last four-five days." This admission comes after his stellar performance against LSG where he hit six fours and a six to help RCB comfortably chase down their target in just 15.1 overs.

Match impact Kohli's crucial innings for RCB Kohli's innings, although not a match-winning one, was crucial in giving RCB early confidence and avoiding a collapse against an LSG attack with little scoreboard pressure. His performance came under the scanner as he missed fielding in the previous game and this one due to injury concerns. Despite these challenges, Kohli managed to score 228 runs in the tournament so far, placing him in contention for the Orange Cap.

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