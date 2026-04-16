'Still not 100% fit': Virat Kohli after LSG match
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the star batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has admitted that he is still not fully fit. This comes despite his stellar performance in RCB's five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. The match was held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where Kohli scored an impressive 49 runs off just 34 balls during RCB's chase of a modest target of 147 runs.
Fitness revelation
Not fully fit yet, admits Kohli
In the post-match interview on JioHotstar, Kohli admitted that he was feeling "much better than the last game," but still not at his best. He said, "I'm still not 100%. I was sore last game. I was under the weather for the last four-five days." This admission comes after his stellar performance against LSG where he hit six fours and a six to help RCB comfortably chase down their target in just 15.1 overs.
Match impact
Kohli's crucial innings for RCB
Kohli's innings, although not a match-winning one, was crucial in giving RCB early confidence and avoiding a collapse against an LSG attack with little scoreboard pressure. His performance came under the scanner as he missed fielding in the previous game and this one due to injury concerns. Despite these challenges, Kohli managed to score 228 runs in the tournament so far, placing him in contention for the Orange Cap.
Game analysis
On changing batting conditions and Patidar's aggressive approach
Kohli also spoke about the changing batting conditions, saying "the wicket slowed down" as the chase progressed. He praised RCB skipper Rajat Patidar for his aggressive approach, saying he assesses "the bowler's heart rate rather than the situation." This highlights RCB's fearless batting strategy despite their depth and adaptability in their batting unit with players like Romario Shepherd and Tim David.