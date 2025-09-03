'Heartbreak like June 4...': Virat Kohli on Bengaluru stampede

Virat Kohli , the lifeline of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) , has finally opened up about the tragic stampede that occurred in Bengaluru on June 4. The incident claimed the lives of 11 people and left many others injured after chaos erupted outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion for fans and players alike turned into a nightmare. Kohli's comments come days after RCB acknowledged the same in a heartfelt note.

Tribute Kohli pays tribute to victims, families In his first public statement on the incident, Kohli paid tribute to the victims and their families. He said, "Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th." The former RCB captain added that what should have been a joyous occasion for their franchise turned into something tragic. "I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost... and for our fans who were injured," he said.

Commitment RCB CARES initiative Kohli's statement comes as part of RCB's 'RCB CARES' initiative, which aims at improving crowd management in the future. The team hopes to prevent incidents like the one on June 4 from happening again. "Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect, and responsibility," Kohli added in his statement on the tragic incident.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history… turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your…

Stampede Jubilation turns into grief RCB's maiden IPL title was met with jubilation but turned into grief in less than 24 hours. The stampede took place around 3:25pm on June 4 during a felicitation event for the historic victory. The event was held on the same day as a state government function for the IPL victory at Vidhana Soudha, less than a kilometer from the stadium. The tragedy claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 people, leading to widespread outrage and criticism against RCB.