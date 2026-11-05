43 vs England? Virat Kohli reveals his best ODI innings

The challenge began with Kohli choosing his 35-run innings in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka over his unbeaten 133 against Sri Lanka in 2012 Down Under.

Kohli's knock in the 2011 World Cup final came after India lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar while chasing.

He added an important stand for the third wicket with Gautam Gambhir, whose contribution helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years.