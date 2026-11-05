43 vs England? Virat Kohli reveals his best ODI innings
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli believes his best ODI innings is the 43-run knock against England in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy final. The match was a low-scoring, rain-affected affair at Edgbaston. Kohli's decision came during a "Winner Stays On" challenge video shared by Star Sports on his 38th birthday. He had to choose between some of his best ODI performances, including his 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup and his 160 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018.
Match details
2011 World Cup final over unbeaten 133 in Hobart
The challenge began with Kohli choosing his 35-run innings in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka over his unbeaten 133 against Sri Lanka in 2012 Down Under.
Kohli's knock in the 2011 World Cup final came after India lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar while chasing.
He added an important stand for the third wicket with Gautam Gambhir, whose contribution helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years.
Match selection
Champions Trophy final over the 2011 World Cup final
When asked to choose between his 2011 World Cup final innings and the 43-run knock in the 2013 Champions Trophy final against England, Kohli chose the latter.
The innings came as India struggled at 66/5 in a rain-affected match.
He shared a vital partnership of 47 runs with Ravindra Jadeja, who also contributed an important 33.
India later won by five runs, with Jadeja taking two crucial wickets.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Kohli picks his best ODI knock
Birthday special! 😍— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 5, 2026
Over the years, #ViratKohli has played countless iconic innings, but which one comes out on top? Find out! 📹
Watch him soon in #INDvSL 3-match ODI series 👉 Starts 13th DEC pic.twitter.com/ookEDInLNc
Career achievements
Kohli's impressive trophy cabinet and numbers
Kohli has had an incredible run in international cricket, with a trophy cabinet that includes an ODI World Cup (2011), a T20 World Cup (2024), and two Champions Trophy (2013 and 2025) trophies.
He finished as India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches (17 losses).
Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, currently has the second-most international runs, only behind Sachin Tendulkar.