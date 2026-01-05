Virat Kohli to miss Delhi's next Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli will miss Delhi's upcoming match against Railways in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy , the 50-over domestic competition. The news was confirmed by Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh to Hindustan Times, saying, "No, he is not available." This comes as a major blow for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi as they look to maintain their lead at the top of Group D.

Past matches Kohli's performances in the tournament Kohli played two matches for Delhi in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 131 against Andhra Pradesh and 77 against Gujarat. His stellar performances helped his team secure successive victories. However, he missed the following matches, with the BCCI mandating participation in at least two games. There were speculations about his return for one more game ahead of the New Zealand ODI series.

Upcoming matches Kohli to focus on NZ ODIs Kohli's absence from the match against Railways means he has likely played his final Vijay Hazare Trophy game of the season. The star cricketer is expected to focus on the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which starts on January 11. This decision comes as part of his strategy to maintain his form in white-ball cricket, with an eye on upcoming international commitments.