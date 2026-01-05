Virat Kohli averages 55-plus against New Zealand in ODIs: Stats

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli regained his Midas touch in 2025. The 37-year-old hammered two centuries against South Africa, being adjudged the Player of the Series. He also took his red-hot form into the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli's first international assignment of 2026 would be the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand . Here's his ODI record versus the Kiwis.

Record Kohli only behind Ponting, Tendulkar Kohli, the modern-day master, owns the third-most runs against New Zealand in ODI cricket. In just 33 ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli has racked up 1,657 runs at an incredible average of 55.23. According to ESPNcricinfo, only Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,971) and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,750) are ahead of Kohli in terms of ODI runs against the Black Caps.

Information Joint-most ODI tons against NZ Kohli has the joint-most against New Zealand in ODI cricket (6), along with Ponting and Virender Sehwag. He has also smashed 9 half-centuries against the Kiwis in the format. His strike rate reads 95.50.

Information Record-breaking 50th ODI ton Kohli's last ODI century (117) against New Zealand was record-breaking as it was his 50th in the format. He surpassed Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 ODI centuries. He touched the three-figure mark during the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.