Virat Kohli averages 55-plus against New Zealand in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli regained his Midas touch in 2025. The 37-year-old hammered two centuries against South Africa, being adjudged the Player of the Series. He also took his red-hot form into the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli's first international assignment of 2026 would be the impending three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Here's his ODI record versus the Kiwis.
Record
Kohli only behind Ponting, Tendulkar
Kohli, the modern-day master, owns the third-most runs against New Zealand in ODI cricket. In just 33 ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli has racked up 1,657 runs at an incredible average of 55.23. According to ESPNcricinfo, only Australia's Ricky Ponting (1,971) and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,750) are ahead of Kohli in terms of ODI runs against the Black Caps.
Information
Joint-most ODI tons against NZ
Kohli has the joint-most against New Zealand in ODI cricket (6), along with Ponting and Virender Sehwag. He has also smashed 9 half-centuries against the Kiwis in the format. His strike rate reads 95.50.
Information
Record-breaking 50th ODI ton
Kohli's last ODI century (117) against New Zealand was record-breaking as it was his 50th in the format. He surpassed Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 ODI centuries. He touched the three-figure mark during the 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.
Numbers
Key numbers: Home vs away
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has the most runs in India-New Zealand ODIs at home. In fact, he is the only player with over 1,000 runs in this regard. In 18 home ODIs against the Kiwis, Kohli owns 1,122 runs at an average of 74.80. Five of his tons have come in home conditions. Kohli also has 514 runs at 46.72 overseas against the Kiwis.