Virat Kohli owns second-most runs versus MI in IPL: Stats

Match 20 of IPL 2026 will see Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The clash is scheduled for Sunday at 7:30pm IST. RCB talisman Virat Kohli, who is among the most consistent batters in T20 history, will be among the players to watch out for. On this note, we look at his stats against the Mumbai-based team.

Stats Kohli only behind Rahul As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has scored 922 runs across 34 IPL matches against MI at an average of 31.79. His strike rate is a decent 128.77. Only KL Rahul (977) has scored more runs against the team. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored six fifties against MI, with his best score being 92*. Rahul (9), Suresh Raina (7), and David Warner (7) are the only batters with more 50-plus scores against MI in IPL.

Information Kohli's returns at the Wankhede Meanwhile, Kohli has enjoyed operating at the Wankhede - MI's home ground. Across 19 IPL games at the venue, he has scored 641 runs at a brilliant average of 45.78. The tally includes six fifties and a strike rate of 138.14. 401 of these runs have come against MI at 44.55 (50s: 3).

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