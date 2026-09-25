Virat Kohli boasts most ODI runs, centuries versus WI: Stats
What's the story
Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli is set to return to the pitch for a three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting September 27. Though he has retired from Test and T20I formats, Kohli continues to represent India in ODIs. Ahead of his return, let's take a look at his ODI numbers against the Men in Maroon.
Stats
Most ODI runs vs WI
Across 41 ODI innings against West Indies, Kohli has scored a whopping 2,261 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 96.95, as per Cricinfo.
No other batter has touched the 2,000-run mark against the Men in Maroon.
Kohli also owns the best average among players with at least 1,300 runs versus West Indies.
Tons
9 tons against the team
Kohli happens to be the only batter with 10 ODI tons against a particular team.
He owns this milestone against Sri Lanka. Notably, the star batter has scored nine ODI hundreds against West Indies.
Hence, the veteran can become the first batter with 10 or more ODI centuries against two sides.
No other batter has even six ODI tons against the Men in Maroon.
Kohli is also the batter with the most 50-plus scores versus WI (20).
Home stats
Five tons versus India at home
Kohli's home performance versus West Indies is particularly noteworthy, having scored 1,265 runs across 23 matches at an average of 63.25 and a strike rate over 100 (100.95).
This includes five tons and six fifties. The 2018 series in India saw Kohli hit three successive hundreds against the Men in Maroon.
Pakistan's Babar Azam is the only player to hit as many successive tons against WI in a series.
Career
Second-most runs in ODIs
As per Cricinfo, Kohli has scored 14,941 runs from 302 innings at an average of 58.59 in ODIs.
Sachin Tendulkar, who bowed out with 18,426 runs, is the only batter with more runs in this format.
Kohli's tally of 54 ODI tons is the most for any batter (50s: 76).
Having played 130 home ODIs so far, Kohli has hammered 6,867 runs at a stunning average of 62.42.