Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of England ODIs with back injury

Hasaranga's latest injury adds to his long list of injury-related absences from international cricket.

The star wrist-spinner missed the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

At the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, he hurt his hamstring during Sri Lanka's first game against Ireland and missed the rest of the tournament.

Now, after being ruled out of England's ODI series, he will begin rehabilitation in Sri Lanka.