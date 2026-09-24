Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of England ODIs with back injury
What's the story
Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England. The decision comes after he complained of lower back pain during a practice session ahead of the first ODI. The team management decided to rest him for the game and later confirmed his unavailability for the rest of the three-match series.
Past injuries
Hasaranga's injury woes continue
Hasaranga's latest injury adds to his long list of injury-related absences from international cricket.
The star wrist-spinner missed the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup due to a hamstring injury.
At the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, he hurt his hamstring during Sri Lanka's first game against Ireland and missed the rest of the tournament.
Now, after being ruled out of England's ODI series, he will begin rehabilitation in Sri Lanka.
Career
A look at his stellar numbers
Despite his injuries, Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka's first-choice spinner in white-ball cricket.
In 71 ODIs, the mystery spinner has taken 113 wickets at an average of 24.84. His tally includes 5 four-wicket hauls and 4 fifers.
Hasaranga leads the list of Sri Lanka's wicket-takers in T20Is by a mile. He owns 163 wickets from 101 games at an average of 16.23.
Information
Hasaranga played in England T20Is
Hasaranga turned up for Sri Lanka in the T20I series against England earlier this month. He took three wickets - 1/34, 1/42, and 0/11 - as the Lankans lost 0-3.