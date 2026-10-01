Naman Dhir replaces Washington Sundar in India's WI T20I squad

Naman Dhir recently made his ODI debut in the ongoing West Indies series.

Although he is uncapped in T20Is, his performance in 61 matches has been noteworthy.

He has scored 1,222 runs at a strike rate of 156.26 and taken eight wickets with an economy of 9.40.

Dhir also played all 14 games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, scoring 318 runs at a strike rate of 147.22 with two half-centuries to his name.