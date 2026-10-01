Naman Dhir replaces Washington Sundar in India's WI T20I squad
What's the story
All-rounder Washington Sundar has been withdrawn from India's upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Naman Dhir has been named as his replacement, the BCCI said in a release on October 1. The decision comes as Sundar is currently participating in the Asian Games in Japan and is expected to play some red-ball cricket before the two-Test series against New Zealand begins on November 19.
Player profile
Naman Dhir's impressive stats
Naman Dhir recently made his ODI debut in the ongoing West Indies series.
Although he is uncapped in T20Is, his performance in 61 matches has been noteworthy.
He has scored 1,222 runs at a strike rate of 156.26 and taken eight wickets with an economy of 9.40.
Dhir also played all 14 games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, scoring 318 runs at a strike rate of 147.22 with two half-centuries to his name.
Squad update
Anshul Kamboj replaces Prasidh Krishna
Along with Washington's withdrawal, India have also made another change to their squad.
Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has been called up ahead of the 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh. He will replace Prasidh Krishna, who is out due to a hamstring injury.
Kamboj is currently playing for India A in unofficial Tests against Australia A in Puducherry and made his Test debut last year in Manchester.
Twitter Post
Here's the official update
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2026
Prasidh Krishna to miss third ODI, Naman Dhir replaces Washington Sundar for T20Is
More details 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/e4kbfahjto