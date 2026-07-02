Is WBBL still the top competition in women's cricket?

Competitive edge

WPL significant, but WBBL still toughest competition: Dobson

Dobson emphasized the unique strengths of each league, including their scale and impact. He said, "You can see that just the scale of the WPL in India, like cricket generally, is significant." However, he also stressed that from a WBBL perspective, it still prides itself on being "the toughest comp with the best." This makes it a platform for players to test themselves at a high standard.