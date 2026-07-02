Is WBBL still the top competition in women's cricket?
What's the story
The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is still the top competition in women's cricket, despite the rise of other leagues like the Women's Premier League (WPL) and The Hundred. Alistair Dobson, the BBL general manager, stated the same while announcing changes for the upcoming 2026-27 WBBL season, which will have fewer morning fixtures and more matches scheduled on Fridays to Sundays.
Competitive edge
WPL significant, but WBBL still toughest competition: Dobson
Dobson emphasized the unique strengths of each league, including their scale and impact. He said, "You can see that just the scale of the WPL in India, like cricket generally, is significant." However, he also stressed that from a WBBL perspective, it still prides itself on being "the toughest comp with the best." This makes it a platform for players to test themselves at a high standard.
Season details
Upcoming season to start on October 29
The 2026-27 WBBL season will kick off on October 29, with the final scheduled for December 5. This year, a double-header will mark the opening day of the tournament, featuring Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars. However, there are uncertainties surrounding their future in the league after Cricket Victoria's announcement to merge operations and sell its second license currently held by Renegades.
Venue changes
Major stadiums won't host WBBL matches this year
Two seasons ago, WBBL tried to expand its reach by hosting more matches at major stadiums like MCG, SCG, and the Gabba. However, these venues won't be part of the upcoming season. Adelaide Oval will host a game between Strikers and Renegades on November 20. Dobson explained that this decision was made as Melbourne teams are focused on Junction Oval over MCG for this season.