Leeds United reach FA Cup semis after 39 years: Stats

Leeds United have made it to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 39 years. The team secured their spot with a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over West Ham United. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after extra time, but Leeds triumphed 4-2 on penalties. Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Leeds, while Mateus Fernandes and Axel Disasi found the net for West Ham during regular time.

Path to victory Leeds lead 2-0 at half-time Leeds started strong with Tanaka's goal hitting the crossbar before going in. West Ham's Pablo hit the post, but VAR helped Leeds double their lead through Calvert-Lewin. However, late goals from Fernandes and Disasi forced extra time. In a dramatic turn of events, West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was injured and replaced by 20-year-old Finlay Herrick on his club debut.

Shoot-out suspense Farke lauds Leeds's tough journey to the semis In the penalty shoot-out, Herrick saved Joel Piroe's spot-kick. However, Leeds's goalkeeper Lucas Perri stole the show by saving penalties from Jarrod Bowen and Pablo. This heroic performance ensured Leeds's passage to Wembley for the semi-finals against Chelsea. Reflecting on their journey, Daniel Farke said, "We always do it the tough way... A quarter-final away game against a Premier League side is never an easy ride."

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Do you know? A rare semi-final show As per Opta, Leeds have reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 1986-87 (39 years ago); the biggest gap between semi-final appearances since Leicester City in 2020-21 (also 39), who went on to lift the trophy that campaign.

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Records Contrasting records for Leeds Leeds have conceded 11 goals from the 90th minute onward this season, more than any other Premier League team in all competitions (excluding extra time). Calvert-Lewin has now netted four goals versus West Ham at the London Stadium. As per Opta, the only visiting players who have scored more often at the venue are Mohamed Salah & Erling Haaland (6 each).