West Indies cricketer Javon Searles provisionally suspended over corruption charges

West Indies fast-bowling all-rounder Javon Searles has been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket. The suspension comes after he was charged with breaching anti-corruption codes related to the 2023/24 Bim10 tournament in Barbados. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) brought the charges against Searles, along with Titans team owner Chitranjan Rathod and team official Trevon Griffith.

Allegations Here are the charges All three individuals have been charged in connection with the Bim10 tournament under the CWI anti-corruption code. Rathod faces three charges, while Searles has been slapped with four. Griffith is facing four charges under the CWI code and one under the ICC code. The allegations include fixing or attempting to fix match outcomes, soliciting players to commit offenses, and failing to cooperate with investigations by designated anti-corruption officials.

Further allegations Griffith charged with obstructing investigation Furthermore, Griffith has also been charged with obstructing an "investigation into possible corrupt conduct" by concealing or tampering with information that could have been relevant to the probe. All three individuals have been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect. They have 14 days from March 11, 2026, to respond to the charges.

Investigation update ICC's statement on the matter The ICC has confirmed that these charges are part of a wider investigation. This probe had previously seen USA batter Aaron Jones being charged with five breaches of the ICC and CWI anti-corruption codes. The ICC added that it would not comment further on this matter until disciplinary proceedings are concluded.

