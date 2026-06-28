Why West Indies players wore black armbands in SL Test
What's the story
West Indies cricket legend Charlie Davis has passed away at the age of 82. The prolific batsman played 15 Tests for the West Indies between 1968 and 1973, scoring a total of 1,301 runs at an impressive average of 54.20. In his honor, the Windies players wore black armbands on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Antigua.
Career highlights
Impressive FC numbers
Davis had a stellar First-Class cricket career, mostly representing Trinidad & Tobago. He amassed 5,538 runs at an average of 41.32 with 14 centuries to his name, as per ESPNcricinfo. Among these were four Test tons, including a memorable 103 at Lord's on the England tour in 1969. His batting prowess places him among the greatest names in West Indian cricket, including George Headley, Everton Weekes, Garfield Sobers, and Clyde Walcott.
Series dominance
Davis averaged over 130 in India series
In a memorable home series against India in 1971, Davis was in top form. He scored an impressive 529 runs at an average of 132.25, which included two centuries. His stellar performance during this series further cemented his place as one of the finest batsmen of his time and added to his already impressive First-class record.
Tribute
WI players pay tribute to Davis
To honor the memory of their late teammate, the West Indies cricket team players donned black armbands on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Antigua. This gesture was a mark of respect for Davis's contribution to West Indian cricket and his legacy as one of its greatest batsmen.