Bottom four teams should make these changes before IPL 2027

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a mix of emerging talent and veteran players. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive title and Gujarat Titans made it to the finals yet again, several franchises had a hard time in the tournament. As teams prepare for IPL 2027, tough decisions regarding their squads are on the horizon. On this note, we look at the changes the bottom-four teams should make ahead of IPL 2027.

#1 LSG need a new leader Rishabh Pant stepped down as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper after the team finished last in the team standings. They hence need to identify a new leader within the group ahead of IPL 2027. Besides, the team needs some performing Indian batters, as the likes of Ayush Badoni, Pant, and Abdul Samad were mighty inconsistent. Though their pace attack is formidable, the team did not have a substantial back-up for the struggling Digvesh Rathi.

#2 MI must look at the future Despite having a formidable squad, Mumbai Indians finished ninth in the IPL 2026 points table. Hardik Pandya looked lost in the leadership role, as many of his decisions came under the scanner. Rohit Sharma (39) missed several games due to fitness issues, while Suryakumar Yadav (35) and Trent Boult (36) lacked form. As MI have not played a single final since their 2020 triumph, it's high time for the franchise to hit the reset button and move on from their aging stars.

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#3 CSK also need several changes Chennai Super Kings, who finished eighth in the standings, were majorly let down by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's failures with the bat. With Sanju Samson being an established T20I star now, CSK can consider making him the skipper. Injuries were also a major factor in CSK's disappointing campaign this season. Hence, the team must monitor the fitness of all their players before the next auction. There were also several issues in the finisher's department as Shivam Dube got little support in the end overs.

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