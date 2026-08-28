What did Imran Khan's sons say in Sky Sports interview 

Kasim revealed that his father has lost a significant amount of vision in one eye, around 80%, claiming he was recently spotted wearing an eye patch.

"They are not even acting with any kind of strategy any more. It is not very clear what they are doing, just blatantly trying to kill him...Keep him in as long as possible, and silence him.....Right now, it is worse than ever, completely isolating him more than 23 hours a day," Kasim said.