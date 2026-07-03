Decoding Australia and England's H2H record in Women's T20Is

H2H

Australia marginally ahead in the format

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have locked horns across 44 concluded WT20I matches. While the Aussies clinched 23 of these games, the remaining 21 went in England's favor. The two sides have been involved in a couple of tied games, with both teams prevailing once apiece in the Super Over. Notably, Australia are the only side with more than 20 WT20I wins over England. The Brits are tied with New Zealand in terms of teams with the most victories over the Aussies.