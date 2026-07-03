Decoding Australia and England's H2H record in Women's T20Is
What's the story
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup has been a witness to some of the fiercest battles in cricket history, especially between England and Australia. The two cricket power houses are now gearing up to lock horns in the final of the 2026 edition, which will take place at the iconic Lord's on Sunday. Ahead of the summit clash, let's take a look back at their head-to-head record in the WT20I format.
H2H
Australia marginally ahead in the format
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have locked horns across 44 concluded WT20I matches. While the Aussies clinched 23 of these games, the remaining 21 went in England's favor. The two sides have been involved in a couple of tied games, with both teams prevailing once apiece in the Super Over. Notably, Australia are the only side with more than 20 WT20I wins over England. The Brits are tied with New Zealand in terms of teams with the most victories over the Aussies.
Home soil
Record on England soil
The Brits have dominated the proceedings when it comes to home WT20Is against Australia. The former have clinched 11 of their 17 games against Australia at home, losing only six. Their only meeting at Lord's took place in July 2023, where the Three Lions prevailed by five wickets. Australia would want to improve their record in this regard.
Rivalry
WT20 WC
The two teams have faced each other seven times in the Women's T20 World Cup, with five of those encounters being knockout matches. The Aussies have won five of these clashes, including a tied group-stage affair in 2010, which advanced to the Super Over. Three of Australia's wins came in the final - 2012, 2014, and 2018. The remaining one came in the 2016 semi-final. England's only victories came in 2009 (semi-final) and 2012 (group stage).