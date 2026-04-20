Dissecting DC's IPL record at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 31 of IPL 2026 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The match will take place on Tuesday, starting at 7:30pm IST. SRH are currently fourth on the points table with three wins from six games, while DC are ranked fifth on the table with three wins from five matches. Here we decode DC's IPL record in Hyderabad.

Venue analysis Pitch report and stadium stats The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has been known to favor teams batting first. However, in recent years, the trend has changed with flatter pitches. The surface can slow down as the match progresses, but usually provides good bounce and carry initially. As per ESPNcricinfo, 86 IPL matches have been played at this venue, with teams batting first winning 37 times, while those batting second have won on 47 occasions.

Stats Six wins in 10 games for DC The Capitals have returned with six wins across 10 IPL games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. This tally includes three losses, while one of their affairs got washed out. Mumbai Indians are the only away team to record more IPL wins at the venue (9). Against SRH, the Capitals have recorded three wins and as many defeats here.

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