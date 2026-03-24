KKR boast 54 IPL victories at Eden Gardens: Key stats 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are gearing up for a strong comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, the franchise has retained 12 players and released 10. Meanwhile, KKR must back themselves to dominate the proceedings at Eden Gardens - the team's home ground. On this note, let's decode their stats at the venue.

Pitch conditions Pitch conditions and stadium features The track at Eden Gardens is generally a batting-friendly wicket in T20 cricket. With the surface being generally flat and the bounce being true, the conditions are very conducive to stroke play. Eden Gardens has hosted 100 IPL matches so far. The team batting first has won 42 times, while the chasing sides have won on 57 occasions (NRL: 1).

Stats KKR only behind MI on this list As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have played 95 IPL matches at Eden Gardens. They have gone on to win 54 matches in addition to losing 40 encounters. One of their games got washed out. Mumbai Indians (57 at Wankhede Stadium) are the only team to have won more IPL matches at a particular venue. The only other side with 50-plus wins in this regard is Chennai Super Kings (51 at MA Chidambaram Stadium).

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200-plus scores More stats at the venue KKR have crossed the 200-run mark 14 times at the Eden Gardens. They have emerged winners in six of these matches. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (19 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium) have more 200-plus scores in IPL at a venue. The Knight Riders share the second spot with CSK, who have clocked 14 such scores at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR's best score at home is 261/6 against Punjab Kings in 2024. However, they had lost this historic game.

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