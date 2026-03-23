IPL 2026: What is MI's record at Wankhede Stadium?

Details Pitch conditions and stadium features The Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly red soil pitch, especially in limited-overs formats. The surface is usually flat with good bounce and carry, allowing batsmen to play their shots freely. The boundaries are relatively short, further favoring the batsmen. However, the pitch has also offered some assistance to new ball bowlers during powerplay overs. Teams often prefer bowling first at this venue owing to the dew factor.

Team stats MI's record at Wankhede Stadium As per ESPNcricinfo, Mumbai Indians have played 92 IPL games at their home ground, winning 57 and losing 35. One of their victories came via the Super Over. Their win percentage stands at a commendable 61.9%. Notably, no other team has won more IPL matches at a particular venue. Kolkata Knight Riders (54 at Eden Gardens) and Chennai Super Kings (51 at MA Chidambaram Stadium) are the other teams with 50-plus IPL wins at a single venue.

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DYK More stats at the venue MI have crossed the 200-run mark 11 times at the Wankhede. They have emerged winners in eight of these matches. Their best score here is 234/5 against the Delhi Capitals in 2024. The Mumbai-based team has been folded twice under 100 at their home ground - 92/10 vs DC, 2012 and 87/10 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018.

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