IPL 2026: What is MI's record at Wankhede Stadium?
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the most successful franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, have put together a strong squad for the 2026 season. The team will be led by Hardik Pandya and features a mix of experience and youth. Meanwhile, MI have been brilliant at their home group - the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On this note, let's decode how they have fared at this venue.
Details
Pitch conditions and stadium features
The Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly red soil pitch, especially in limited-overs formats. The surface is usually flat with good bounce and carry, allowing batsmen to play their shots freely. The boundaries are relatively short, further favoring the batsmen. However, the pitch has also offered some assistance to new ball bowlers during powerplay overs. Teams often prefer bowling first at this venue owing to the dew factor.
Team stats
MI's record at Wankhede Stadium
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mumbai Indians have played 92 IPL games at their home ground, winning 57 and losing 35. One of their victories came via the Super Over. Their win percentage stands at a commendable 61.9%. Notably, no other team has won more IPL matches at a particular venue. Kolkata Knight Riders (54 at Eden Gardens) and Chennai Super Kings (51 at MA Chidambaram Stadium) are the other teams with 50-plus IPL wins at a single venue.
DYK
More stats at the venue
MI have crossed the 200-run mark 11 times at the Wankhede. They have emerged winners in eight of these matches. Their best score here is 234/5 against the Delhi Capitals in 2024. The Mumbai-based team has been folded twice under 100 at their home ground - 92/10 vs DC, 2012 and 87/10 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018.
Individual performers
Key batters and bowlers at the venue
MI ace Rohit Sharma has scored 2,451 IPL runs at the venue at 33.57. Suryakumar Yadav's 1,394 runs here have come at an average of 43.56 and a strike rate of 165.36. Team skipper Hardik Pandya has fared well here across all departments (772 runs at a strike rate of 148.46 and 35 wickets at an economy of 9.62). Jasprit Bumrah boasts 64 wickets in the league here (ER: 7.17).