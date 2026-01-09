Here's how NZ have fared against India in ODIs 

The highly anticipated ODI series between India and New Zealand is set to begin on January 11 in Vadodara. The second match will be played on January 14 in Rajkot, while the final showdown will take place on January 18 in Indore. Having first met in 1975, the two teams have played 120 ODIs against each other. On this note, we dissect NZ's ODI record against the Men in Blue.

H2H Breaking down the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed 120 times in ODIs. India have collected 62 wins to New Zealand's 50 (NR: 7). The two teams also played out a tied clash in 2014. While India have won each of their last seven ODIs against the Kiwis, NZ won five ODIs on the bounce before this streak started. Their last ODI meeting saw India prevail in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Record NZ's record vs India in away ODIs The Kiwis have a terrible ODI record against India in India, having won just eight of the 39 concluded games against the hosts. The other 31 matches saw India cross the line. The Men in Blue sealed a 3-0 win when these teams last played a bilateral ODI series, in early 2023 in India.