How have RCB fared in IPL playoffs? Decoding key stats

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dominated the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) and finished at the top of the table. They are now gearing up to meet Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 26. Speaking of history, RCB have had a mixed bag of results in IPL playoffs. On this note, we look at how RCB have fared in the playoffs overs the years.

Playoff performance RCB's playoff appearances and results The 2026 IPL marked RCB's 11th appearance in the playoffs. Notably, the playoff system was introduced in the IPL 2011 season. Before that, from 2008 to 2010, the league followed the traditional semi-final and final system. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Bengaluru-based team has featured in 17 playoff games so far, including the semi-finals in the first three editions. Only Chennai Super Kings (26) and Mumbai Indians (22) have played more matches in this stage.

Wins RCB own just seven wins RCB don't boast an impressive record in playoffs, recording just seven wins from 17 games. They have a 3-3 win-loss record in the qualifying finals (1 and 2 combined). The 2016 and 2025 editions marked the only instances of RCB prevailing in the first qualifier. Notably, the team went on to lift its maiden IPL trophy last season. They had lost three summit clashes prior to that.

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