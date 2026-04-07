Dissecting RR's IPL record at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 13 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday. This is RR's second home match in Assam after their season opener against Chennai Super Kings. The Royals come into this match after a thrilling six-run victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. On this note, let's decode their stats at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Pitch report A look at the pitch report The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known for its balanced pitch that offers equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. However, a captain winning the toss would usually prefer to chase, as batting under floodlights tends to be easier. Guwahati's overcast conditions could give fast bowlers an edge with swing in the early overs of play on Tuesday. Meanwhile, rain is also likely to play a part in this contest.

Statistics 3 wins and as many defeats As per ESPNcricinfo, RR have played seven games so far at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium - their adopted home. The team has returned with three wins and as many defeats, with one of their games getting washed out due to rain. However, they have not played a single match against MI so far at this venue.

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