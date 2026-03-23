KL Rahul to open for DC in IPL 2026: Details 

In a major announcement ahead of their IPL 2026 opener, the Delhi Capitals franchise has confirmed that senior batter KL Rahul will be their permanent opener this season. The decision was revealed during a pre-tournament press conference by head coach Hemang Badani and director of cricket Venugopal Rao. The duo emphasized their intention to address top-order issues that plagued the team last season.

Past performance Seven opening combinations last season Last season, the Delhi Capitals experimented with as many as seven opening combinations. They started with Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk but had to rethink due to the latter's poor form. The constant changes led to instability in the team, which made 13 changes at the top. This inconsistency often left too much work for the middle order, affecting their overall performance.

Strategic shift Badani emphasizes importance of opening partnerships Ahead of their first match against Lucknow Super Giants, Badani stressed the importance of opening partnerships in T20 cricket. He said these partnerships have become a game-changing factor over the last two years. Keeping this in mind, he confirmed that the team will stick with KL Rahul at the top for this season. This decision comes as part of a strategic shift to ensure stability and consistency in their batting order.

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Player profile Rahul's performance in IPL 2025 KL Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants after IPL 2024. The franchise signed Rishabh Pant for a record fee while Delhi Capitals acquired Rahul to bolster their batting line-up. He started off in the middle order but was gradually promoted to the top three last season. In IPL 2025, he scored 539 runs at a strike rate of 150, his best since IPL 2022 when he scored over 600 runs at a lower strike rate.

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