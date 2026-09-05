Who is the only bowler with fifer in Afghanistan-India T20Is?
What's the story
Team India is gearing up to take on Afghanistan in a thrilling three-match T20I series. The matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The series will begin on September 13 and conclude on September 17. Speaking of the past battles between the two teams, Afghanistan and India have clashed in nine T20Is so far. Only one of these games saw a bowler claim a five-wicket haul. Here we look at that spell.
Spell
When Bhuvneshwar ran through the Afghan batting line-up
Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar boasts this honor, having bowled a destructive spell in the 2022 Asia Cup affair.
The Dubai track looked brilliant to bat on as India posted 212/2 while batting first.
But when Afghanistan came to bat, Bhuvneshwar wreaked havoc with his fiery bowling, picking up four wickets in the powerplay itself.
The seamer spitted venom with the new ball as Afghanistan lost wickets in a cluster.
His five-fer was up within seven overs as the Afghan side was reduced to 21/6.
Honor
Bhuvneshwar powers India to a massive win
Bhuvneshwar ended up with impressive figures of 5/4 in four overs as India won by a massive margin of 101 runs.
With his stellar performance against Afghanistan, Bhuvneshwar became the first Indian bowler to take two five-wicket hauls in T20 internationals.
His first such haul came against South Africa in Johannesburg back in 2018, when he took 5/24.
This was also the first time an Indian bowler had dismissed both opposition openers for ducks in a T20I innings.
League
Bhuvneshwar in a league of his own
As per Cricinfo, no other bowler besides Bhuvneshwar has even managed a four-fer in Afghanistan-India T20Is.
Having given away just four runs, Bhuvneshwar still holds the record for the fewest runs conceded by an Indian bowler in a full quota of overs in men's T20Is.
No other pacer from a full-member country has taken a T20I fifer while conceding five or fewer runs.
H2H
India are yet to beat Afghanistan in T20Is
The upcoming series could witness history as Afghanistan are yet to beat India in an international game.
In T20Is, India have won each of their eight concluded affairs against the Afghan side.
One of their victories came in an historic double Super Over in 2024.