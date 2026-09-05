Who is the only bowler with fifer in Afghanistan-India T20Is? 

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar boasts this honor, having bowled a destructive spell in the 2022 Asia Cup affair.

The Dubai track looked brilliant to bat on as India posted 212/2 while batting first.

But when Afghanistan came to bat, Bhuvneshwar wreaked havoc with his fiery bowling, picking up four wickets in the powerplay itself.

The seamer spitted venom with the new ball as Afghanistan lost wickets in a cluster.

His five-fer was up within seven overs as the Afghan side was reduced to 21/6.