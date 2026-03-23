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Home / News / Sports News / Who is KKR's new recruit Saurabh Dubey? Details here 
Who is KKR's new recruit Saurabh Dubey? Details here 
Dubey represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket

Who is KKR's new recruit Saurabh Dubey? Details here 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Mar 23, 2026
11:09 am
What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Vidarbha's Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Akash Deep in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Akash was ruled out of the tournament after failing to recover from a lower-back stress injury in time. The report by Cricbuzz further states that while Dubey has been signed as a replacement, KKR is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same. Here we decode Dubey's profile.

Player profile

Who is Saurabh Dubey?

Saurabh Dubey, a left-arm medium-fast bowler, represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket. He has played eight List A matches and three T20s so far. While Dubey owns 16 wickets in the 50-over format, he is yet to register a scalp in T20s (ER: 12.10). The 28-year-old was also part of India's squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Notably, Dubey entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh but went unsold.

Career highlights

Has Dubey played an IPL game before? 

On his List A debut against Nepal, Dubey impressed with figures of 4/26 in India's seven-wicket win. He was named Player of the Match for his performance. The left-arm pacer had previously been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad after being picked up for ₹20 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction, but did not get a game and is yet to make his IPL debut.

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Information

Dubey offers variety 

The recruitment of Dubey has added variety to the KKR bowling attack. He is the only left-arm pacer in the squad, which makes him a valuable asset. If given the new ball, he can test the top order of teams on swing-friendly conditions.

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